Three-time champion Novak Djokovic lost his temper, then his semifinal match at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, falling to Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4.

The top-seeded Serb struggled to control his errors for the second straight match, spraying groundstrokes all over the court and missing routine drop shots.

Djokovic hadn’t played in a tournament since losing the U.S. Open final last month due to an elbow injury, and the rustiness showed. He had 29 unforced errors and only converted two of nine break point chances.

The 15th-seeded Bautista Agut won his first match against Djokovic in six chances, and is now 6-30 against top-10 opponents.