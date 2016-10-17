Williams said she is "really, really bummed" to skip the event.

Serena Williams will miss the WTA Finals for the second year in a row, citing a right shoulder injury.

The WTA announced Williams’ withdrawal from the tournament a week before play begins next Sunday in Singapore, releasing a video from the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion.

She hasn’t played since losing to Karolina Pliskova in the U.S. Open semifinals in early September, a defeat that resulted in Williams ceding the No. 1 ranking to Angelique Kerber after a three-year stay at the top.

Williams played in only eight tournaments in 2016, winning two of them, including the Wimbledon in July.