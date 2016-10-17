TOPICS

sport

tennis

Williams said she is "really, really bummed" to skip the event.

Serena Williams will miss the WTA Finals for the second year in a row, citing a right shoulder injury.

The WTA announced Williams’ withdrawal from the tournament a week before play begins next Sunday in Singapore, releasing a video from the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Williams said she is “really, really bummed” to skip the event.

She hasn’t played since losing to Karolina Pliskova in the U.S. Open semifinals in early September, a defeat that resulted in Williams ceding the No. 1 ranking to Angelique Kerber after a three-year stay at the top.

Williams played in only eight tournaments in 2016, winning two of them, including the Wimbledon in July.

More In: Tennis | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Serena Williams has been advised rest by doctors to let the shoulder injury heal completely.

Serena Williams withdraws from WTA Finals
Andy Murray is growing into the role of eminent tour-leader in the mould of Djokovic and Federer before him.

Unfashionable Murray looking good to be World No. 1
Andy Murray, who has now won 20 sets in a row, becomes only the second three-time winner of the Shanghai Masters.

Andy Murray clinches Shanghai Masters title
Sunday's straight-sets win over Roberto Bautista Agut handed Andy Murray a second consecutive tournament win, having triumphed in Beijing last week.

Andy Murray concedes top spot a long shot in 2016
More »
go back to thehindu.com