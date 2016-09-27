Sania Mirza continued at No.1 in the latest WTA women’s doubles ranking, following her recent victory in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with Barbora Strycova.

Sania (9,730 points) is only five points ahead of ex-partner Martina Hingis at No. 2.

Among the men, Saketh Myneni at No. 138 is India’s highest ranked singles player.

Ramkumar Ramanathan plummeted 10 places to 229, while the injured Yuki Bhambri dropped 62 places to 282 on the ATP rankings.

Rohan Bopanna stays at No. 18 in the doubles ranking while Leander Paes moved four places up to 60.

Divij Sharan and Purav Raja, who have been in action a lot of late are in the top-100 too, slotting in at No. 67 and No. 72 respectively. — PTI