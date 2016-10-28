Rishab Agarwal outplayed David Agung Susanto of Indonesia 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the $10,000 ITF Futures tennis tournament here on Friday.

In the semifinals, the 20-year-old eighth seed, Rishab will play Ken Onishi of Japan.

Rishab, partnering Niki Poonacha, also made the doubles semifinals.

The results:

$10,000 ITF, Thu dau Mot City, Vietnam: Quarterfinals: Rishab Agarwal bt David Agung Susanto (Ina) 6-1, 6-3; Kim Young Seok (Kor) bt Niki Poonacha 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Rishab & Poonacha bt Ken Onishi (Jpn) & Wang Aoran (Chn) 6-2, 6-3.

$10,000 ITF, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Pre-quarterfinals: Issam Haitham Taweel (Egy) bt Aryan Goveas 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-1.

