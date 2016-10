Rishab Agarwal defeated Maciej Smola of Poland 6-3, 7-6(3) to make the quarterfinals of the $10,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament in Vietnam. He was joined by Niki Poonacha who led 6-1, 1-3 when his seventh seeded opponent, Jurabbek Karmov of Uzbekistan retired.

In Egypt, Aryan Goveas recovered from a slow start to beat Ryoto Tachi of Japan 0-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the first round.

The results: $10,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: First round: Albert Roglan (Esp) bt Kunal Anand 6-1, 6-3; Roman Khassanov (Kaaz) bt Kunal Vazirani 6-2, 6-1; Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) bt Shahbaaz Khan 6-4, 6-4; Aryan Goveas bt Ryoto Tachi (Jpn) 0-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Kunal Anand & Shahbaaz Khan bt Kunal Vazirani & Yash Yadav 6-0, 7-6(1); Issam Haitham Taweel (Egy) & Joy Vigani (Ita) bt Vlladyslav Orlov (Ukr) & Aryan Goveas 7-5, 6-2.

Women: First round: Shrishti Daas bt Ioana Bogdan (Rou) 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Barbara Bonic (Srb) & Elena-Teodora Cadar (Rou) bt Mirabellle Njoze (GBR) & Shrishti Daas 6-1, 6-1.

$10,000 ITF men, Thu Dau Mot City, Vietnam: Pre-quarterfinals: Rishab Agarwal bt Maciej Smola (Pol) 6-3, 7-6(3); Niki Poonacha bt Jurabek Karimov (Uzb) 6-1, 1-3 (retired).

First round: Rishab Agarwal bt Artem Vu (Vie) 6-1, 6-4;NIki Poonacha bt Hoa Tran Van (Vie) 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Rishab Agarwal & Niki Poonacha bt Gong Xiao & Li Zhao-Tai (Chn) 6-3, 6-3.