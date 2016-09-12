The Indian Davis Cup team got down to work and had an intense session under the floodlights at the DLTA on Sunday evening.

While captain Anand Amritraj started the session after the team assembled in the afternoon, it was coach Zeeshan Ali who ran things.

While the singles players Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan had a hit together, reserve player Prajnesh Gunneswaran, fresh from his triumph in a Futures tournament in Chennai, was allowed to rest on the sidelines.

Myneni, turned up with a heavily taped right shoulder, and trainer Anand Dubey was seen testing his arm. However, the team’s spearhead allayed all concerns saying he was ready to play on all three days if required.

“I am looking forward to the tie as Spain is a great team. It is a tough challenge,” said the 28-year-old. “Hopefully, we can come out strong and play consistently good tennis.” He said: “I am ready for singles and doubles. If my body permits me, I am ready to play on all three days. That is my job. I will do that.”

The World No.143 said it was no surprise that Spain had named such a strong team; it has three players in the top-20, and doubles specialist, Marc Lopez, had won the Rio Olympics gold with Rafael Nadal. “Spain is always like that,” said Myneni. “Nadal has always been part of the team. Feliciano Lopez was enquiring about the flight and the distance to Delhi at the US Open. I knew he was coming.”

He said he was happy with his overall performance, playing back-to-back matches against quality players at the US Open where he qualified for the main draw.

Myneni, who had decided to skip a Challenger tournament in Shanghai after the US Open, said it was important to arrive fresh for a Davis Cup tie, which takes a lot out of a player, emotionally, physically and mentally.

“If I had not had a good US Open, I may have played the Challenger. But, I prefer to come fresh [to a Davis Cup match]. There are so many factors. The preparation is key,” said Myneni.

Saying he was not unduly worried about playing under lights, Myneni said he understood that the wet weather would have made it tough to play the match on grass, though he had hoped for it. On playing Nadal, Myneni said: “It will be a big challenge. I’ll need to be mentally and physically strong, and not change anything.

“You play your style, and hopefully maintain a certain consistency. You can’t let your game go up and down, and you’ll need to manage your serve well.”

The team will continue training on Monday, when the Spanish team is scheduled to land in the Capital.

The venue is expected to come alive when the Spaniards hit the courts for their practice sessions.