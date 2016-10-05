Former national champion V.M. Ranjeet teased and toyed with the talented Rishi Reddy before winning 6-3, 6-2 victory in the first round of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Tuesday.

Top seed Vishnu Vardhan, the finalist last year, dismissed Sivadeep Kosaraju for the loss of just three games.

Dalwinder Singh blanked the national junior champion B.R. Nikshep; the latter however stayed on course by making the third round in the junior section where he is top seeded.

In the women’s section, rain gave respite to top seed Dhruthi Venugopal who found herself in a tricky duel with qualifier Mihika Yadav. Dhruthi led 7-6(3), 1-6, 5-4 when rain stopped play.

Shweta Rana led 5-0 against second seed Rishika Sunkara when rain brought the proceedings to an end. Seventh seed Sowjanya Bavisetti, too, was in a spot of bother as qualifier Vaidehi Chaudhari was 2-0 up in the third set.

The results: Men: First round: Vishnu Vardhan bt Sivadeep Kosaraju 6-0, 6-3; Paramveer Singh Bajwa bt Rupesh Roy 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Dalwinder Singh bt B.R. Nikshep 6-0, 6-0; V.M. Ranjeet bt Rishi Reddy 6-3, 6-2; Kunal Anand bt Suraj Prabodh 6-2, 6-4; Jayesh Pungliya bt Param Pun 6-3, 6-1; Irfan Husain bt Anurag Nenwani 6-4, 6-4; Abhinav Sanjiv bt Anvit Bendre 6-2, 6-2; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Yugal Bansal 6-4, 7-5; Suresh Dakshineshwar bt Prajwal Dev 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Tejas Chaukulkar bt Dhruv Sunish 6-4, 6-1; Mohit Mayur bt Abhinansu Borthakur 6-4, 6-3.

Women: First round: Prathiba Narayan bt Moulika Ram 7-6(5), 6-2; Eetee Maheta bt Arthi Muniyan 6-2, 6-3.

Boys: Second round: B.R. Nikshep bt Ashutosh Tiwairi 6-0, 7-6(7); Rian Pandole bt Himanshu Mor 6-1, 6-1; Suresh Dakshineshwar bt Anurag Nenwani 6-3, 6-2; Alex Solanki bt Calvin Golmei 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Divesh Gahlot 6-0, 6-0.

Ishaque Eqbal bt Sacchitt Sharma 6-1, 6-4; Mritunjay Badola bt C.H. Arjun 6-3, 6-4; Abhinav Sanjeev bt Madwin Kamath 6-2, 6-3; Paramveer Singh Bajwa bt Sanil Jagtiani 6-2, 6-1.

Rishabh Sharda bt Karteek Reddy 5-7, 6-2, 6-0; Yugal Bansal bt Shubham Malhotra 7-6(4), 6-4; Sanket Tomar bt Mingki Talom 6-0, 6-3; Oges Theyjo bt Abhimanyu Vannem Reddy 3-6, 7-6(3), retired; Param Pun bt Rishi Reddy 6-4, 6-3; Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar bt Rithvik Choudhary 6-3, 6-2.

Dhruv Sunish bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-1, 6-2.

Girls: Second round: Urmi Pandya bt Nikhita Simhambhatla 6-0, 6-0; Rashmikaa Shrivalli bt Muskan Gupta 5-1 retired; Lasya Patnaik bt Advaita Saravanan 6-1, 6-4; Lalita Devarakonda bt Shivani Manjanna 6-2, 6-3; Akanksha Bhan bt Bhakti Parwani 6-1, 6-4; Shivani Sravya bt Aarushi Kakkar 7-6(4), 6-4; Jennifer Luikham bt Archita Mahalwal 6-4, 6-0; Harsha Sai Challa bt Rashmika Rajan 6-1, 6-4; Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Sabhyata Nihalani 6-0, 6-0; Aarja Chakraborty bt Aesha Patel 7-5, 6-1; Yubrani Banerjee bt Shreya Gulia 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Humera Shaik bt Smriti Singh 6-1, 6-2; Vasavi Ganesan bt Prinkle Singh 7-6(3), 7-5; Sai Dedeepya bt Shreya Tatavarthy 6-3, 6-3; Tanisha Kashyap bt Salsa Aher 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Prathiba Prasad 6-0, 6-2.