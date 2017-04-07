Ramkumar wins a scrappy opening rubber

Winning ugly: Fortunes fluctuated as Ramkumar grappled with serving troubles of his own, but he also managed four aces in a game for a crucial hold early in the third set.

Ramkumar Ramanathan gave India a flying start, defeating Temur Ismailov 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the opening rubber of the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I match against Uzbekistan at the KSLTA Stadium here on Friday.

If the first two games were anything to go by — confident holds at love by both — the few hundred fans who had assembled in the stands could be forgiven for assuming that it would be a long, quality contest. What they got instead was a nervy, error-ridden, three-hour contest.

Ramkumar, in fact, double-faulted his way into trouble, hitting 14 of them in all including seven in two games in the second set.

As early as in his second service game, Ismailov missed five first serves. It was with a double-fault that he handed Ramkumar the first break of the match.

The Indian soon doubled the advantage, breaking Ismailov again. Ramkumar was particularly severe on the Uzbek’s second serve, winning three of every four points.

Ismailov then changed tack. He tried hitting deep and cross-court into the corners, giving the ball ample time to drag itself in. Two such plays brought him a first chance at a break, having Ramkumar at 15-30. This happened in the following service game too, but Ismailov squandered both chances and lost the set.

Until 3-3 in the second set, Ramkumar seemed firmly in control. And when he broke for 4-3, Ismailov’s task seemed nigh impossible. However, in a subsequent service game, Ramkumar served three consecutive double-faults and ended up dropping his serve. He did continue to put the Ismailov serve under pressure, earning break points in the ninth and 11th games.

But, serving 5-6, Ramkumar served four more double-faults, and Ismailov, for his part, hit a few delectable shots including an on-the-run backhand cross-court winner to get to his fourth set-point. The Uzbek went on to level things on his fifth opportunity when Ramkumar netted a forehand.

Even though Ismailov had gradually worked his way into the contest, his travails on his serve were never-ending. He had to fend off break-points in each of his first two holds. Then he had a look-in at the Ramkumar serve, but the latter hit four aces to wriggle out and hold for 2-2.

At that moment, Ismailov looked like he was feeling some discomfort on his thigh. A medical time-out ensued, but Ramkumar did well to not let it affect his rhythm. He took the next four games to lead two sets to one.

Ismailov’s movement improved in the fourth set, and for the first six games there were just routine holds of serve. The match returned to its earlier pattern, with each player having a go at the other’s serve.

Ramkumar struggled to hold for 4-4 and then 5-5, but managed a break in the 11th game.

The 22-year-old Uzbek, though, was in no mood to give up. With two excellent returns he came within two points of forcing a tie-break.

Ramkumar did eventually hold to wrap up the match, but not before serving three more double-faults, two of them on match-points.

The result: India leads Uzbekistan 1-0 [Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Temur Ismailov 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5].