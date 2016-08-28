Ramkumar Ramanathan took top honours with the T.K. Ramanathan Award at the Annual Day celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association at the SDAT tennis stadium here on Saturday.

V.K. Aditi, Bandaru Kundana Sri, S. Boopathy and V.M. Sandeep received the President’s Awards for the most promising youngsters, and were awarded Rs.5,000 each.

Justice P.S. Kailasam Memorial Award for performance in junior nationals: V.M. Sandeep (u-12 singles and doubles champion at the Ramesh Desai Nationals 2015), Dhakshineswar Suresh (u-16 doubles runner-up at the Fenesta Open hard-court championship 2015), Manish Sureshkumar (u-18 runner-up at the adidas-MCC clay-court Nationals 2015).

Awards for performances at National Games and National Championships: Sai Samhitha (runner-up at Fenesta Open hard-court championship 2015), Snehadevi Reddy (doubles champion at the Fenesta Open 2015), Sriram Balaji (singles and doubles champion at the Fenesta Open 2015), V.M. Ranjeet (doubles champion at the Fenesta Open 2015), Ramkumar Ramanathan (singles champion, team championship at the National Games, Thiruvananthapuram), Sriram Balaji (singles runner-up, team championship at National Games, Thiruvananthapuram), Vijay Sundar Prashanth & Jeevan Nedunchezhian (doubles runners-up, team championship at the National Games, Thiruvananthapuram).

Nagamani Mahadevan award: Ramya Natarajan.

Muthukrishnan Memorial award: Dhakshineshwar Suresh.

Veterans’ award: Vinod Sridhar (ITF Veterans Presidency Club Open 35+ singles champion); Rameez Samad (ITF Veterans Presidency Club Open 45+ runner-up).

Markers’ award: S. Naveen Kumar (Madras Club), S. Karthik (MCC), K. Rajan (Loyola).

Officials’ award: M.D. Franklin.

Sanmar-TNTA League awards: A zone: Winner: MCC-A; Runner-up: Besant Nagar Club-A. B zone: Winner: NTC-C; Runner-up: Besant Nagar-B. C zone: Winner: YMCA Nandanam-A; Runner-up: Cosmopolitan Club-A. D zone: Winner: Anna Nagar K Block-B; Runner-up: IIT Madras-A. E zone: Winner: NTC-Z; Runner-up: Ransa Sports Club-B. F zone: Winner: Anna Nagar K Block-A; Runner-up: Indiranagar-J.

Veterans: 60+: Winner: Anna Nagar K Block; Runner-up: Gandhinagar Club-B.

Veteran 45+: A zone: Winner: Besant Nagar Club-A; Runner-up: MCC-A. B zone: Winner: NTC-B; Runner-up: Madras United Club.

UCAL-TNTA Chennai inter-club championship: Winner: Besant Nagar Club; Runner-up: Anna Nagar-K Block.