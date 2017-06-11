Tennis

Rafael Nadal and his Roland Garros la decima

No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

more-in

His clay-court prowess as unassailable as ever, Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final Sunday.

No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Along with improving to 10-0 in finals at Roland Garros, Nadal increased his career haul to 15 Grand Slam trophies, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for second place in the history of men’s tennis, behind only rival Roger Federer’s 18.

It marked a stirring return to the top for Nadal in his favorite event and on his favorite surface. Over his career, he is now 79-2 at the French Open and 102-2 in all best-of-five-set matches on clay.

(Text by AP)

Other Slideshows

Rafael Nadal and his Roland Garros la decima
Nadal and his 10 Monte Carlo titles
Chennai Open 2017: Players to watch out for
2016: Top Indian performers in Sports
In women’s doubles, Sania and Prarthana went down fighting to Shuai Peng and Shuai Zhang of China in a see-saw first round encounter at the Olympic Tennis Centre. Sania and Prarthana gave a good account of themselves before going down 6-7 (6), 7-5, 5-7 in two hours and 44 minutes. Photo: PTI
Highlights of day 1 of the Rio Games
Nadal inagurates clinic in Delhi
Post a Comment
More In Sport Multimedia Photos Tennis
French Open
tennis
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.