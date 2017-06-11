Rafael Nadal and his Roland Garros la decima

No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

His clay-court prowess as unassailable as ever, Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final Sunday.

Along with improving to 10-0 in finals at Roland Garros, Nadal increased his career haul to 15 Grand Slam trophies, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for second place in the history of men’s tennis, behind only rival Roger Federer’s 18.

It marked a stirring return to the top for Nadal in his favorite event and on his favorite surface. Over his career, he is now 79-2 at the French Open and 102-2 in all best-of-five-set matches on clay.

