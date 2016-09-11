Prajnesh wins from a match-point down

G. Prajnesh came back from a match point and a set down to beat N. Sriram Balaji 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) to win the S.R. Subramaniam-MCC ITF Men’s futures event here on Saturday.

For Sriram Balaji, who won the doubles event alongside Vijay Sundar Prashanth on Friday, it was a golden chance to do the double. But nerves got the better of him as he double-faulted on match point in the the 10th game of the third set.

In the first set, Sriram looked more assured as he got going with some solid ground strokes especially off his backhand and made Prajnesh move around the court. With two really good backhand shots — a winner, followed by a return — to induce the error from Prajnesh, Sriram broke in the fourth game to go 3-1 ahead. The duo held their remaining serves as Sriram closed it easily 6-3.

In the second set, Sriram looked a bit tired as Prajnesh found his rhythm, served well and got a few easy holds even as he made Sriram work for his service games. Prajnesh unleashed his powerful forehands and broke in the 12th game to take the set 7-5.

Serving to stay in the set, at 15-30, Sriram sent a backhand to the net and then missed an easy forehand slice with an open court to take the match into the decider.

In the final set, Sriram once again got the upper hand breaking in the fifth game to go 3-2 ahead, before Prajnesh came back strongly and equalise at 4-4.

The duo traded breaks in the next two games before holding their subsequent service games to force the tie-break.

In the tie-break, at 3-3, Prajnesh induced two unforced errors, before winning a long rally with a forehand crosscourt that wrong footed his opponent, to go 6-3 up. Another backhand error to the net from Sriram gave Prajnesh the title, a prize money of $1440 and 18 ranking points.