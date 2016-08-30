In an injury-ridden career, G. Prajnesh has seen more downs than ups. So, when he was named as a reserve player for the Davis Cup tie scheduled in New Delhi against Spain from September 16 to 18, the 26-year-old from Chennai was thrilled to say the least.

“I am happy to represent my country finally. I am there at the right time now,” said Prajnesh to The Hindu, after upsetting the third seed South Korean Duckhee Lee (ranked 191) in the $50,000 ATP Challenger Tour in Bangkok on Tuesday. “It is the biggest win of my career,” he added.

Training at the Schuttler Waske Academy in Germany for the last five years, Prajnesh, ranked a career high of 385 in the world, said his game has improved after he figured out the recurring pain on both his knees when he visited the Heal Institute in Mumbai late last year.

“It was not very serious, but the pain was recurrent. Under Dr. Shayamal (Vallabhjee) I was able to complete the rehab successfully and now I know to handle the pain,” he said.

Prajnesh said he will compete in the ITF Futures in Chennai after his Bangkok sojourn before leaving for New Delhi for the Davis Cup tie. “The call was really motivating. I think it is some sort of recognition of the hard work I’ve put in,” he said.