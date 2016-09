Prajnesh Gunneswaran went down fighting 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to Edan Leshem of Israel in the pre-quarterfinals of the $50,000 men’s Challenger tennis tournament in Bangkok on Thursday.

In the $10,000 Futures in Indonesia, Sasi Kumar Mukund made the semifinals by knocking out the second seed Kento Takeuchi of Japan 6-3, 6-4.

In a similar tournament in Hua Hin in Thailand, Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Sriram Balaji stayed on the collision course as they set up semifinals against different opponents. The duo sailed into the doubles final as well.

In the $25,000 tournament in Canada, the fourth seeded Sood twins, Chandril and Lakshit, missed a matchpoint in the super tie-break and were beaten 7-5, 3-6, [11-9] by Filip Peliwo and Brayden Schnur of Canada in the doubles quarterfinals.

In the women’s event in Egypt, Sharrmadaa Baluu beat fifth seed Riya Bhatia for the loss of five games, and was joined in the pre-quarterfinals by sixth seed Dhruthi Venugopal who blanked wild card Maria Gomez of Ecuador. Qualifier Shrishti Daas battled for three sets while going down to fellow qualifier Abir Elfahimi of Morocco.

The results: $50,000 Challenger, Bangkok: Pre-quarterfinals: Edan Leshem (Isr) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

$10,000 Futures, Jakarta: Quarterfinals: Sasi Kumar Mukund bt Kento Takeuchi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Quarterfinals: Justin Barki & Christopher Rungkat (Ina) bt Paramveer Singh Bajwa & Jayesh Pungliya 6-1, 6-3. Pre-quarterfinals: Alexander Centenari (US) & Sami Reinwein (Ger) bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma & Sasi Kumar Mukund 7-6(6), 6-2.

$10,000 Futures, Hua Hin, Thailand: Quarterfinals: Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Yusuke Takahashi (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3; Sriram Balaji bt Antoine Escoffier (Fra) 7-6(2), 6-2.

Doubles: Semifinals: Sriram Balaji & Vijay Sundar bt Yuichi Ito & Jumpei Yamasaki (Jpn) 7-6(1), 6-2.

$10,000 Futures, Sharm El Sheikh: First round: Kamil Gajewski (Pol) bt Yuvraj Chaudhry 6-2, 6-1; Sam Barry bt Anurag Nenwani 6-2, 6-1. $10,000 ITF women: First round: Sharrmadaa Baluu bt Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-1; Tereza Mihalikova (Svk) bt Nithya Raj 6-0, 6-2; Dhruthi Venugopal bt Maria Gomez (Ecu) 6-0, 6-0; Abir Elfahimi (Mar) bt Shrishti Daas 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF men, Calgary, Canada: Doubles: Quarterfinals: Filip Peliwo & Brayden Schnur (Can) bt Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood 7-5, 3-6, 11-9.