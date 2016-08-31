Spain might field Rafael Nadal, but the visiting team will be pretty strong irrespective of who makes it to the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie to be played under the floodlights at the RK Khanna Stadium here from September 16 to 18.

As used as the Indian team is to running into top sides like Serbia and the Czech Republic in the Davis Cup play-offs, it does not get any tougher than playing Spain.

The wet weather has ensured that India will not be able to play Spain on grass or count on the heat and humidity to level the field a little bit.

“It is going to be mighty hard to face a team like Spain which has 10 players in the top-50. We will prepare ourselves the best we can. Since we play at home, we, hopefully, will have the support of a lot of spectators,” said Myneni.

And the organisers are indeed focusing on getting in the spectators. The match, which will feature some world-class players, is scheduled for the evenings and in pleasant conditions — a rarity for Davis Cup ties in India.

Myneni, who is now India’s top singles player, agreed that playing in the evening could facilitate fans turning out in strength. “I hope there is strong support for us. It will be good for the growth of the sport in the country,” said Myneni. Having competed hard against Serbia and the Czech Republic in the last two play-offs, Myneni said India could build on the takeaways from those ties though the team will be without the services of Yuki Bhambri and Somdev Devvarman who have been nursing injuries for a while now.

“We played two powerhouses the last two times, and we play another powerhouse this time,” said Myneni. “It is good for the game in general. It also helps in the development of the team when it plays the top teams, especially at home.”

Myneni, now ranked No.143, is likely to achieve a career-best when the rankings are released after the US Open, where, after qualifying, he went down in five sets to top-50 player Jiri Vesely in the first round on Monday.

Myneni, who was seen suffering from muscle spasms and cramps during the course of that match, said he would listen to his body and shelve the idea of playing a Challenger tournament in Shanghai ahead of the Davis Cup; he would arrive home, he said, after resting and training in the US. “I hope to be in Delhi next week-end and start preparation with the rest of the team. I will be home for a couple of days as I have been away for a long time,” said Myneni, who has had a decent season despite the fear of shoulder and foot injuries.

With Ramkumar Ramanathan capable of firing himself up against quality opposition, and with Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes pencilled in for the doubles rubber, India has the potential to light up the contest and make it a worthwhile experience for the fans.