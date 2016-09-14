Saketh Myneni might well have to play doubles too with Leander Paes, following the withdrawal of Rohan Bopanna.

With India’s spearhead Saketh Myneni likely to play doubles too, with Leander Paes on Saturday, in the Davis Cup World Group match against Spain, the home team’s captain Anand Amritraj said he has revised his views on playing in the evenings.

“After the last three days, I have changed my mind. Without Rohan Bopanna to play doubles, the burden is on Saketh. The 5 p.m. start is a good option,” said Amritraj.

The admission from the Indian captain, who had earlier expressed wariness about the decision to play the tie in the evenings, was greeted with mirth as the pre-draw press conference on Tuesday witnessed many such light-hearted moments, indicating that neither team was especially anxious going into the tie.

This Spanish side was the best team to have assembled against India in the last 25 years that he could think of, Amritraj said, and added that it would be a challenge to fight it.

The Spanish captain, Conchita Martinez dismissed the notions of the weather being a factor, saying professional players were used to tough conditions in Australia and the US, and would be ready to play.

Admitting that the doubles was perhaps India’s best chance of getting on the board, Amritraj said he was undecided about who he would pair Leander Paes with; he would observe the players on the first day before choosing between Sumit Nagal and Myneni, he said.

There was further amusement when Paes quipped that the captain himself and coach Zeeshan Ali were options too, apart the three players on the team.

Myneni said he would be ready should he be called upon for doubles duty. “It will be quite a battle for us. Hopefully, we will challenge them on the first day. If my body and mind permit, I will be ready for three days,” he said.

Paes said he was keeping an open mind too. “Saketh is a natural ad-court player, has big serve and big wing span at the net.

“The young gun, Sumit Nagal, is a junior Wimbledon (doubles) champion like me. It is a chance for me to nurture him in his first tie against a tough team,” he said.

Amritraj revealed that he had spoken to Divij Sharan too about playing the doubles before Rohan Bopanna pulled out, but the former had declined to be a reserve as he had Tour commitments.

Having been pushed to the Zonal competition in the last two years, the Spaniards expressed respect for the Indian team.

“In Davis Cup, special things can always happen,” said Rafael Nadal. “We lost when we were favourites. We have maximum respect for India.”

Nadal offered some wit of his own when he was asked who his toughest opponent would be this weekend, and he named David Ferrer.

Nadal, who has had several injury lay-offs including one earlier this year, said that every opponent was tough for him these days, and expressed hoped that the crowd would show the Spaniards some respect.

“I hope our boys can bring their A game and make the tie interesting,” said Amritraj.