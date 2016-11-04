Andy Murray needs to beat Berdych and another victory over Raonic or Tsonga for a chance to claim No.1 ranking.

Marin Cilic dumped a struggling Novak Djokovic out of the Paris Masters quarterfinals on Friday to pave the way for Andy Murray to become the new world number one.

Cilic had lost all 14 previous meetings with Djokovic but cast the Serb's 122-week reign at the top of the rankings into serious doubt with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) victory.

Murray faces Tomas Berdych for a place in the semifinals later and is just two wins from supplanting long-time rival Djokovic at the summit.

If the Briton defeats Berdych he would then face Milos Raonic or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a chance to claim the number one ranking.