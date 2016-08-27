Leander Paes and Andre Begemann knocked out top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Nenad Zimonjic in straight sets to storm into the semifinals of the ATP Winston-Salem Open, here.

The unseeded Indo-German pair upset the Poland-Serbian combo 6-4, 6-4 in their quarterfinal match that lasted an hour and 16 minutes.

With this win, Paes now has a chance to play his first final of the season on the ATP Tour.

The 43-year-old Paes, who has played a number of Challenger level tournaments this season, has seen his ranking plummet to 72.

Revenge



It was a sort of revenge win for Paes, who had lost to the Polish duo of Kubot and Marcin Matkowski in the Rio Olympics first round along with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

Paes and Begemann now face third seeds Robert Lindstedt and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, who got past Marin Draganja and Dominic Inglot 7-6(12), 6-7(4), 10-8 in another quarterfinal match.

The results (quarterfinals):

WTA Connecticut Open: Women’s singles: Agnieszka Radwanska bt Kirsten Flipkens 6-1, 6-4.

Petra Kvitova bt Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-1; Elina Svitolina bt Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-1.

Johanna Larsson bt Roberta Vinci 7-6(9), 6-1.

ATP Winston-Salem tournament: Men’s singles: John Millman bt Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno-Busta bt Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4, 6-3.

Viktor Troicki bt Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Roberto Bautista bt Lu Yen-Hsun (TPE) 6-3, 6-2.