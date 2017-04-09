Paes was given the choice to not come, says Bhupathi

more-in

Days after Leander Paes’ outburst for not being picked for India’s Davis Cup match against Uzbekistan here, captain Mahesh Bhupathi sought to refute the allegations levelled at him.

Speaking to the media after the final day’s play, Bhupathi all but shut the door on Paes’ inclusion for India’s World Group play-off in September.

“A day before the selection committee met, I told [Paes] candidly that I was going to ask for six in the team,” said Bhupathi. “And that I would respect his decision if he decided not to come, and if he wanted to wait till he was guaranteed a spot in the four.”

“He said if he was in the six, he would be happy to come, and that playing Davis Cup was priority. He deserves the respect after what he’s achieved for the country to be given the option to be in the six. We gave him the option and he readily took it. So after that, to sulk about not being in the four was a bit unprofessional. It was pretty unfortunate what happened, especially when we had two debutants in the team.”

Bhupathi denied Paes’ charge that the criteria for selection were not consistent. Paes was, in particular, peeved that he was denied a spot even after having won a Challenger event the week before whereas Rohan Bopanna had had three successive first-round defeats.

“There were five things in my criteria,” Bhupathi said. “Obviously, fitness was one, but Leander was the only one who did not do the fitness test at the place I asked him to. So I don’t think he should be the one [talking] about criteria.”

“He’s extremely proud of the fact that he won that Challenger in Leon. Rohan played Novak Djokovic (at Indian Wells) and Nick Kyrgios (at Miami). So it’s not a debate that I want to get into. My criteria is not one or two things; it’s five things, and none of them were really met.”

Bhupathi also did not take kindly to the fact that Paes left after the first day of the tie.

“A six-man squad is to build the team. If you don’t make the team, it’s for so many different reasons. It’s not to be here till the team is announced and go. [It was] one of the many shocking things to have transpired this week,” Bhupathi said.

Reiterating his belief in having just one doubles player in the final four, Bhupathi said his choice would be Bopanna going forward.

“We don’t require a doubles specialist unless he is playing at a level that I think will make a difference to the tie. Now Rohan is the No. 1 doubles player in India by far. Unless something untoward happens from now till September, it’s going to be remain like that,” Bhupathi said.

Asked if there would be any disciplinary action against Paes, Bhupathi said it was not his job.

“I will put what happened in my report to the AITA as a captain,” Bhupathi said. “Hopefully this episode will never happen again as long as I am captain, and hopefully a lot of us will learn from what happened.”