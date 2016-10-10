Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, a regular fixture at the Chennai Open, will give the event a miss in 2017 and head to Brisbane instead. The Swiss played in the tournament for eight successive years.

Wawrinka won the Chennai Open four times, including the last three years. He has never missed an opportunity to describe Chennai as his “good luck charm.” After winning the Chennai Open in 2016, Wawrinka refused to confirm his participation for 2017. He, rather cryptically, asked the crowd to pressurise Tom Annear, the tournament director, if they wanted him back.