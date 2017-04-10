Need top-50 players to make the Davis Cup World Group: Amritraj

Vijay Amritraj (left) and Vivek Reddy, former CEO, Kothari Pioneer Mutual Fund, at an event organised by the Chennai International Centre. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

more-in

To consistently make the World Group in the Davis Cup or the Fed Cup, a team needs to have top-50 players, says Vijay Amritraj.

In an interaction with The Hindu arranged by Rolex, one of the sponsors of the Road to Wimbledon junior tennis tournament, Amritraj congratulated the Indian team for making it to the Davis Cup World Group play-offs with victory over Uzbekistan over the last weekend.

“In over 40 years, we have failed to see the big picture. Who has got the maximum titles in Asia? I have the most singles titles (16), and Kei Nishikori has 11,” said Amritraj.

“We are not trying to compare. [But] We don’t have players competing in the Grand Slams. We need to have players in the top-50 to make the World Group in Davis Cup or Fed Cup.”

Stressing the importance of lower-body strength to compete in the physical modern game, Amritraj said the more the Indian players work on their legs the better they would get at staying in points and making the right shot selection.

He cited the instance of Nishikori and Lleyton Hewitt as small-built players capitalising on their strong legs to fight it out at the highest level.

“Our players have the talent, the resources, television and the support. Eventually, it comes down to the players,” he said.

Praises Federer

An eminent commentator and tennis pundit today, Amritraj was all praise for Roger Federer, and said the first set of his semifinal against Jack Sock at the Indian Wells Masters was close to perfection.

“Even five years ago when people asked me whether Roger could win another Grand Slam title, I had said yes. I will say yes again. Actually, he will come into Wimbledon as favourite,” said Amritraj.

“It is a big worry now for the rest when he takes time off, because he comes back so much better.”

Amritraj said kids of his time had two goals when they started playing tennis. “First goal was to somehow play in Wimbledon, and then play Davis Cup at the highest level,” he said, praising initiatives such as the Road to Wimbledon programme as opportunities for Indian juniors to acquaint themselves early with the AELTC, preparing them for the bigger challenges.

On his own pet project, the Champions Tennis League, Amritraj said a better version of it would be back in India this year.