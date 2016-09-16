Rafael Nadal said he had faith in the anti-doping programme of the tennis world when queried about the revelation, following the hacking of the WADA computer database, of players being allowed to use banned substances on the basis of TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemption).

“Sport should be clean, and look to be clean. We believe in the anti-doping policy we have. It is the best possible, and trying to be better and better. I know how hard the control is. We are available for testing one hour every single day of the year,” said Nadal.