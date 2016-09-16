Rafael Nadal said he had faith in the anti-doping programme of the tennis world when queried about the revelation, following the hacking of the WADA computer database, of players being allowed to use banned substances on the basis of TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemption).

“Sport should be clean, and look to be clean. We believe in the anti-doping policy we have. It is the best possible, and trying to be better and better. I know how hard the control is. We are available for testing one hour every single day of the year,” said Nadal.

More In: Tennis | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Spain's Rafael Nadal will take on India's Ramkumar Ramanathan in the opening match of the Davis Cup tie.

Davis Cup: Nadal to play Ramkumar in first rubber
Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni during a practice session on Wednesday

Davis Cup: Can Leander Paes weave his magic?

According to documents released by the Fancy Bears hackers’ team, Venus was allowed to take prednisone, prednisolone and triamcinolone, among others, in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Sania wants Venus issue probed but AITA won’t rush

Andy Murray during practice session of the Great Britain team.

Murray to miss Grandfather's funeral to play Davis Cup
More »
go back to thehindu.com