Leander Paes may have predicted a Grand Slam doubles title for Saketh Myneni on the basis of his performance against Olympic champions Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez in India’s Davis Cup World Group play-off against Spain, but the World No. 138 himself is not getting too carried away.

When asked about the offer from Paes to play doubles on the pro circuit with him, Myneni politely pointed out that he would have to first improve his ranking — he is No. 138 in the doubles too — to be able to have a fruitful partnership with the veteran who is ranked No. 60.

Myneni, taking a few days off to strengthen his troublesome shoulder, was at the DLTA Complex on Monday watching his “brothers” play in the National championship.

“I decided to take three weeks off after the Davis Cup,” he said.

“I have to be careful. I am glad my shoulder managed to hold up in the US Open and the Davis Cup.”

“I will be playing the Challengers in Vietnam and China over the next two weeks before the one in Pune. That is the plan.”

Myneni will use the time here to train with Sanam Singh to prepare for his return to the circuit.

“I am defending points in Vietnam,” said Myneni, the singles champion and the doubles runner-up with Sanam at the Ho Chi Minh City Challenger last year.