Defending champion Saketh Myneni made the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Andrew Whittington of Australia in the $50,000 men’s Challenger tennis tournament in Vietnam on Monday.

Saketh joined Prajnesh Gunneswaran who led 7-6(1), 3-2 when his opponent Andrea Andraboldi of Italy retired. The Indian duo was joined in the main draw by his doubles partner Sanam Singh, and Vijay Sundar Prashanth who tamed compatriot Sriram Balaji in the third and final qualifying round.

In the $25,000 ITF men’s Futures in France, Ramkumar Ramanathan in partnership with Jordi Munoz-Abreu of Venezuela was beaten by Antoine Hoang and Gregoire Jacq of France 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles final.

Int he $25,000 ITF women’s event in Nigeria, newly crowned national women’s champion Riya Bhatia made the doubels quarterfinals with Alexandra Riley of the US.

More interestingly, Riya set up a first round in singles with Dhruthi Venugopal, who as the top seed in the singles draw of the national championship was stunned by Mihika Yadav in the first round.

Prarthana Thombare returned to singles action with a first round win against Melissa Ishuan Ifidzhen of Nigeria and will challenge the top seed Valentini Grammatikopoulou of Greece who wriggled past Kyra Shroff 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The results:

$50,000 Challenger men, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Singles (first round): Saketh Myneni bt Andrew Whittington (Aus) 6-2, 6-4; Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Andrea Andraboldi (Ita) 7-6(1), 3-2 (retired).

Quaifying singles (third and final round): Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Sriram Balaji 7-6(1), 6-2; Sanam Singh bt Kento Takeuchi (Jpn) 6-2, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF men, Nevers, France Doubles (final): Antoine Hoang & Gregoire Jacq (Fra) bt Jordi Munoz-Abreu (Ven) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4.

$10,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Qualifying singles (first round): Riccardo Roberto (Ita) bt Sagar Ahuja 6-4, 7-6(8); Georg Winkler (Ita) bt Dinesh Chandra Suyal 6-0, 6-0; Yuvraj Chaudhary bt Anwar Elkamony (Egy) 6-3, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Lagos, Nigeria Singles (first round): Valentini Grammatikopoulou (Gre) bt Kyra Shroff 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Prarthana Thombare bt Melissa Ishuan Ifidzhen (Ngr) 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexandra Riley (US) & Riya Bhatia bt Estelle Cascino (Fra) & Deniz Khazaniuk (Isr) 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.