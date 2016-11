Former National champion Mohit Mayur and Anirudh Chandrasekar powered SRM (Chennai) to a 3-0 victory over Madras University in the final of the all-India inter-university men’s tennis championship at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology on Wednesday.

After Mohit and Anirudh won their singles, Elwin Antony and Mohammed Fahad completed the job in style.

In the semifinals, played under floodlights, on Tuesday, SRM had prevailed 3-2 over Panjab Unviersity (Chandigarh), thanks to Anirudh’s heroics. He won the decisive fifth rubber against Paramveer Singh Bajwa in three sets.

Panjab had the consolation of winning the bronze. It beat Sri Venkateswara University (Tirupati) 3-0.

The results:

Final: SRM bt Madras 3-0 (Mohit Mayur bt Abhinav Sanjeev 6-3, 6-4; Anirudh Chandrasekar bt Ramakrishnan Rengaraju 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-0.

Elwin Antony & Mohammed Fahad bt P.V. Jeevan & Abhinav Sanjeev 6-1, 7-6(6)).

Third place: Panjab bt Venkateswara 3-0 (Param Pun bt Surya Reddy 6-0, 6-0;

Paramveer Singh Bajwa bt Harshit Shanker 6-3, 6-2; Param & Paramveer bt Harshit Shanker & Surya 6-1, 6-0).

Semifinals: SRM bt Panjab 3-2 (Anirudh lost to Param 2-6, 2-6; Mohit bt Paramveer 6-7(9), 6-2, 6-3; Mohit & Elwin bt Param & Paramveer Bajwa 7-6(2), 6-4; Mohit lost to Param 4-6, 4-6; Anirudh bt Paramveer 1-6, 6-2, 6-3). — Sports Bureau