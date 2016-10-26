Wild card entrant Mihika Yadav knocked out the No. 2 seed Dhruthi Tatachar Venugopal to enter the quarterfinals of the $ 10,000 KPIT-MSLTA-BVGITF women’s tournament at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Wednesday. Sowjanya Bavisetti beat the No. 7 seed Rishika Sunkara, and C. Sai Samhitha beat the No. 5 seed Kyra Shroff in the second round matches.

The results: Second round: Mihika Yadav bt 2-Dhruthi Tatachar Venugopal 6-3, 7-5; 4-Prarthana Thombare bt Sharrmadaa Baluu 6-2, 6-0; Sowjanya Bavisetti bt 7-Rishika Sunkara 6-1, 6-0; 3-Natasha Palha bt Akshara Iska 6-0, 6-0; C. Sai Samhitha bt 5-Kyra Shroff 6-4, 7-6(4); 1-Riya Bhatia bt Sri Vaishnavi Peddi Reddy 6-3, 6-2; 6-Y. Pranjala bt Shweta Chandra Rana 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Nidhi Chilumula bt Aastha Dargude 6-2, 6-1.