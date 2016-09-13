Manish Sureshkumar got the better of Jayesh Pungliya in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, in the first round of the $10,000 Justice P.S. Kailasam ITF Futures tennis at the PowerPak Academy here on Monday.

Jayesh broke Manish in the first game, but was immediately broken back. Manish then broke in the eighth to go ahead 5- 3 and held serve to win the set 6-3.

The second saw both players struggle to hold their serve consistently. Jayesh started by holding serve and immediately breaking Manish in the second game. Ad determined Manish then broke Jayesh’s serve in the third and fifth games to go ahead.

Jayesh came back to break Manish’s serve in the eighth only to fail to hold serve in the ninth game. In a tense tenth game Manish managed to hold his serve to take the set and the match.

In another first round match, qualifier Fran Zvonimir Zgombic from Croatia beat Kunal Anand conceding only two games.

Earlier on Sunday, the 16-year-old Dakshineshwar Suresh qualified of the main draw when he upset the top seed Vignesh Veerabadran in straight sets.

The results: Singles: Manish Sureshkumar bt Jayesh Pungliya 6-3, 6-4; Fran Zvonimir Zgombic (Cro) bt Kunal Anand 6-1, 6-1; Dalwinder Singh bt Suraj R. Prabod 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Sriram Balaji & Vishnu Vardhan bt Manish Sureshkumar & Vignesh Veerabadran 6-0, 6-3; Jayesh Pungliya & Aryan Goveas bt Pedro Scocuglia & Thales Turini (Bra) 6-2, 3-6, [10-5]; Tyler Hochwalt (USA) & Sanam Singh bt Vitali Shcherba (Ukr) & Zvonimir Zgombic (Cro) 6-4, 1-6, [16-14]; Rishabhdev Raman & Ajai Selvaraj bt Bhavesh Gour & Siddharth Rawat 7-5, 6-3; Prasanth Selvaraj & Abhinav Sanjeev bt Jatin Dahiya & Dalwinder Singh 6-4, 3-6, [10-8]; Kunal Anand & Anvit Bendre bt Siddharth Vishwakarma & Chinmay Pradhan 6-2, 6-4; Niki Poonacha & Haadin Bawa bt V.M. Ranjeet & Vijay Sundar Prasanth 3-6, 7-6(3), [10-8]; Fahad Mohammed & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Mohit Mayur & Kaza Vinayak Sharma 1-6, 6-3, [10-8].