Nadal beats Wawrinka, wins 10th French Open title

No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Call it a Perfect 10.

Wawrinka is no slouch; he owns three major titles, including one from Roland Garros, and had never lost a Grand Slam final.

9.20 p.m. IST

Nadal has been given a replica of the French Open trophy to mark his 10 titles at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard’s uncle and coach, Toni Nadal, presented him with the copy of La Coupe des Mousquetaires.

Winners are normally given a small trophy to keep.

9.05 p.m. IST

Nadal is clearly emotional as he waits to lift his record 10th French Open trophy.

The Spaniard is struggling to hold back the tears, after beating Stan Wawrinka.

“After a few years with many problems he came back here with a lot of courage,” Coach Toni Nadal said in French.

8.55 p.m. IST

Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka to win record 10th French Open title.

It took Nadal just over two hours to win 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, with the Spaniard sealing it on his second match point when Wawrinka sliced a backhand volley into the net.

Nadal did not drop a set all tournament on his way to his 15th Grand Slam title overall.

8.15 p.m. IST

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal has won the second set of the French Open final 6-3 and leads third-seeded Stan Wawrinka 2-0.

Wawrinka smashed his racket after giving up two set points and the fourth-seeded Nadal sealed it on his first, when the Swiss player returned long.

Nadal, who had taken the first set 6-2, broke early in the second and stretched his winning run of games to seven before Wawrinka managed to get on the board again.

7.30 p.m. IST

Fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal has won the opening set 6-2 in the French Open final against No. 3 Stan Wawrinka.

The Spaniard wrapped up the set with his second break of the match when Wawrinka sent a forehand long. It was the Swiss player’s 17th unforced error.

6.30 p.m. IST

The men’s final at the French Open is underway.

Rafael Nadal of Spain is facing No. 3 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal is bidding for a record 10th title in Paris and his 15th Grand Slam title overall. Wawrinka won the 2015 French Open, one of his three major championships.

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal. | Photo Credit: AP

6.25 p.m. IST

Gustavo Kuerten has been given his Hall of Fame ring in a ceremony marking 20 years since the Brazilian won his first French Open title.

Kuerten was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2012.

“Guga” also won at Roland Garros in 2000 and 2001, was ranked No. 1, and retired in 2008 with 20 singles titles.

5.05 p.m. IST

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic have won their third consecutive Grand Slam title in women’s doubles, beating Australians Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1 in the French Open final.

It is the second championship at Roland Garros for the top-seeded duo of Mattek-Sands and Safarova, who also won the tournament in 2015, and their fifth major overall.

They also won the Australian Open in 2015 and this January, along with the U.S. Open last September.

4.55 p.m. IST

The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

The sun is shining, there is barely a trace of cloud in the sky and the temperature is about 85 degrees (30 Celsius) as Sunday’s title match approaches.

The No. 4-seeded Nadal is bidding for his record 10th title in Paris and his 15th Grand Slam title overall. He is 9-0 in past finals at the clay-court major and has not lost a set in this year’s tournament, playing as well at age 31 as he ever has.

No. 3 Wawrinka won the 2015 French Open for one of his three major championships. He is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.