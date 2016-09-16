At the last moment, Spain's Rafael Nadal pulled out of the opening singles match due to stomach upset.

At the last moment, Spain's Rafael Nadal pulled out of the opening singles match due to stomach upset. Read more

Feliciano Lopez replaces Rafael Nadal and will be up against Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Live updates:

6.20 pm: Feliciano Lopez easily takes the eighth game of the second set and leads 5-3.

6.17 pm: Ramnathan sweats to take the seventh game of the second set but Lopez leads 4-3.

Excellent first two serves from Ramkumar Ramanathan in the seventh game.

6.12 pm: Lopez wins sixth game in the second set and leads 4-2.

The fans at the RK Khanna tennis court are a disappointed lot as they could not see Rafael Nadal play on the opening day.

6.08 pm: Ramnathan holds serve. Lopez leads 3-2 in the second set.

Excellent shot from the youngster cramping Lopez for space and wins a point in the fifth game.

Wow!! what a shot from Feliciano Lopez which shows his superior ranking above Ramkumar Ramanathan.

6.05 pm: Lopez wins fourth game of the second set and leads 3-1.

Excellent volley from Ramkumar Ramanathan which virtually stunned Lopez.

6.01 pm: Ramanathan holds serve and Lopez leads 2-1

5.59 pm: Lopez holds serve and leads second set 2-0.

5.57 pm: Feliciano Lopez breaks Ramanathan serve in the first game itself in the second set and leads 1-0 and gains upper hand in the match.

The second set begins.

Can Ramkumar Ramanathan fights back to keep Indian fans happy?

5.51 pm: Feliciano Lopez wins first set 6-4. Though he was stretched by Ramkumar Ramanathan early, Feliciano Lopez who replaced Rafael Nadal won the first set easily.

5.47 pm: Lopez is serving for the first set

5.46 pm: Ramkumar Ramanathan holds serve and it is 5-4 in favour of Lopez

Can Ramkumar Ramanathan hold his serve and stretch Feliciano Lopez?

5.44 pm: Lopez wins the eighth game and it is 5-3 in his favour

Lopez has started to find his rhythm and shifted gears.

5.39 pm: Ramkumar struggles to hold serve in the seventh game and it is 4-3 in favour of Lopez.

Ramkumar Ramanathan started off well but now seems to struggle a lit bit.

5.34 pm: Excellent return from the young Ramkumar and it is 40-30 in the sixth game. But Lopez pulls off and wins the sixth game and it is 4-2 in Lopez favour.

Can Ramkumar break the Lopez serve?

5.29 pm: Feliciano Lopez breaks Ramkumar Ramanathan's serve in the fifth game. It's 3-2 in favour of Lopez

5.24 pm: It's 2-2 in the first set. Ramkumar Ramanathan is stretching Lopez on his serve. Excellent display from the youngster.

5.20 pm: Ramkumar Ramanathan takes the third game in the first set.

5.19 pm: Lopez sweats to take the second game and it is 1-1 in the first set.

5.17 pm: It's duece in the second game served by Lopez.

5.12 pm: Ramkumar Ramanathan wins the first game

5.10 p.m.: Ramkumar Ramanathan to serve in the first game and takes the first point.