Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios will take on Belgium’s David Goffin at the ATP Japan Open final after both men stomped on more experienced opponents in their semifinals on Saturday.

Sixth seed Kyrgios overpowered French second seed Gael Monfils with a succession of fiery forehand shots that only intensified in the second set, taking him to a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Fifth-seeded Goffin, the world’s No. 14, also beat fourth seed Marin Cilic, ranked 11th in the world, in a 7-5, 6-4 victory, demonstrating he is a strong contender for the Tokyo trophy.

The final will be the first tour-level encounter between the two with Goffin vowing to make Kyrgios work hard.

Johanna Konta became the first British woman in 32 years to break into the top 10, after she beat Madison Keys 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-4 to reach the final of the ATP/WTA China Open.

Andy Murray is also through to the final after downing Spaniard David Ferrer 6-2, 6-3.

The results: At Tokyo: ATP Japan Open: Semifinals: David Goffin bt Marin Cilic 7-5, 6-4; Nick Kyrgios bt Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4.

At Beijing: ATP/WTA China Open: Men: Semifinals: Andy Murray bt David Ferrer 6-2, 6-3; Grigor Dimitrov w/o Milos Raonic. Quarterfinal: Milos Raonic bt Pablo Carreno-Busta 6-4, 6-4.

Women: Semifinals: Johanna Konta bt Madison Keys 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-4; Agnieszka Radwanska bt Elina Svitolina 7-6(3), 6-3. Quarterfinals: Radwanska bt Yaroslava Shvedova 6-1, 6-2; Svitolina bt Daria Gavrilova 7-6(3), 6-1.