Despite seeing his serves go awry and being penalised for 13 double-faults, France’s Sadio Doumbia put it across India’s No. 8 seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the men’s singles title of the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Saturday.

The outcome of the final was an anti-climax to the admirable display of resources shown by the 26-year-old Chennai-based player. In keeping with his form in the previous four matches, Prajnesh looked to be in control when he closed out the opening set after three long and hard-fought games.

Although he showed a wide repertoire of strokes from the baseline, Prajnesh’s game declined. He was found wanting in net play, something his rival appeared to be more skilful at. He had his chances to win the match straight, but the Frenchman rose to the occasion and won the second set with a brilliant drop shot.

Prajnesh dropped a game early in the third set and made things difficult for himself by committing mistakes. He did not get his first serves going and Doumbia, making a quick break, proceeded to win the title that fetched him 80 ATP points and $7200. Prajnesh got 48 ATP points.

India’s top-seeded doubles pair of Purav Raja and D. Sharan won a close super tie-breaker 3-6, 6-3, [11-9] against Luca Margaroli (Switzerland) and Hugo Nys (France) to clinch their fifth title of the year.

Raja and Sharan won Challenger events at Manchester, Surbiton, Segovia and Los Cabos before getting the better of the Swiss-French combination here.

In the $10,000 KPIT-MSLTA BVGITF women’s tournament, unseeded Sowjanya Bavisetti, 22, capitalised on wild card competitor Mihika Yadav’s errors to win the title, 12 WTA points and a cash prize of Rs. 1,05,056. Sowjanya won 7-5, 6-2.

While Mihika, 16, was quite superior in the execution of ground-strokes, she dropped six service games as against three by her opponent, who was seen in action in a major event after recovering from the ankle injury she suffered during the Asian Tennis Tour event at Delhi last year.