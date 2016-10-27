Dominika Cibulkova, ecstatic after taking out Simona Halep in straight sets, made it to the semifinals of the WTA Finals.

Dominika Cibulkova posts her first win and makes the grade aided by the German’s win

Germany’s Angelique Kerber continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals on Thursday, steamrolling rising American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3 to charge into the semifinals of the season-ending championship.

Still on a high after winning the US Open last month, the new World No. 1 made it three wins on the trot at Singapore’s Indoor Stadium to finish at the top of the Red Group standings after the round-robin phase. Kerber was joined in the semis by Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova, who claimed her first victory of the tournament by defeating Simona Halep of Romania 6-3, 7-6(5), to finish as the runner-up.

Beaten in her first two matches, the 27-year-old Cibulkova needed to see off Halep in straight sets and then rely on Kerber defeating Keys in straight sets to advance.

“This win is really, really big for me,” Cibulkova said. “I feel relieved. I’m really happy about my win, about the way I played and the way I handled the situation and the pressure.

“It seems like I’m playing my best tennis under the biggest pressure. It’s just a great feeling to beat Simona in two sets knowing that if I want to go further in the tournament I have to beat her in two sets. That made me even stronger in the second set.”

Cibulkova will play Svetlana Kuznetsova in Saturday’s semifinals after the Russian finished top of the White Group. Kerber will meet either the defending champion, Agnieszka Radwanska, or US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova, who meet on Friday to decide the last available spot.

The big-hitting Keys had her serve broken six times by Kerber and contributed to her own downfall with 31 unforced errors. Halep, a runner-up at the elite eight-player event two years ago, was philosophical about her defeat, saying she was pleased just to make the tournament after a slow start to the year.

The results: Red Group: Dominika Cibulkova bt Simona Halep 6-3, 7-6(5); Angelique Kerber bt Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3.