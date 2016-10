Karman Kaur Thandi knocked out sixth seed Pei-Chi Lee of Chinese Taipei 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the $10,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Monday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Karman will face Katharina Lehnert of Philippines.

The results:

$10,000 ITF women, Hua Hin, Thailand: First round: Emilie Francati (Den) bt Natasha Palha 6-4, 6-4; Karman Kaur Thandi bt Pei-Chi Lee (Tpe) 6-3, 6-4.

$10,000 ITF women, Chisinau, Moldova: First round: Helen Ploskina (Ukr) bt Kyra Shroff 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Estelle Cascino (Fra) & Kyra Shroff bt Varvara Kuznetsova & Nadezhda Sedysheva (Rus) 6-1, 7-6(6). — Sports Bureau