Vishnu Vardhan beat Sriram Balaji 6-4, 6-3 in the men’s singles final to add to his doubles title in the $10,000 Justice P.S. Kailasam MGC ITF men’s futures at the PowerPak Tennis Academy here on Saturday.

Vishnu broke Sriram in the second game to go 3-0 up. Sriram broke back in the fifth, went on to draw level 3-3, but was broken again in the tenth game.

In the second set, Sriram was up 40-15 in the sixth game but failed to capitalise, hitting wide a couple of forehands to give the decisive break to Vishnu.

Sriram couldn’t convert four break points in the seventh game either. Serving for the match, Vishnu went 30-0 up, but Sriram won the next three points to make it 30-40.

Vishnu saved four break points from then on, and closed the match out on the second match point with his 13th ace.

“Both Sriram and I are good friends, and we have played a lot of tennis together. I had to maintain my focus throughout the match,” Vishnu said later.

The winner got 18 ATP points, and the runner up, 12 points.

Dr. K. Sadaiyavel, and Karti P. Chidambaram gave the prizes.

The result: Final: Vishnu Vardhan bt Sriram Balaji 6-4, 6-3.