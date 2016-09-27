The Indian teams promise to compete hard in the Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup under-16 tennis tournament, featuring the best 16 in the world, to be played on clay at Budapest from September 27 to Oct. 2.

“We all flew in together yesterday. Adil joined us from Spain.

“We had a good practice session this morning,” said the boys’ team captain Vishaal Uppal, before the draw ceremony in which the teams will be divided into four groups.

The competition will be on a league-cum knockout basis, featuring two singles and a doubles in each tie.

“The competition is extremely tough.

“Since it is on clay, it makes it a little tougher for us. However, I think we are better prepared now than during the qualification round, as two of our players were coming out of examinations then and perhaps not playing their best,” reasoned Vishaal.

The captain assured that the players were playing “much sharper and raring to go”.

It may be recalled that Adil Kalyanpur had recently joined the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain and has been training in the best possible fashion to realise his potential.

The girls’ team will have the experienced Ankita Bhambri as captain.

The teams:

Boys: Adil Kalyanpur, Siddhant Banthia, Megh Patel. Captain: Vishaal Uppal.

Girls: Mahak Jain, Sathwika Sama, Shivani Amineni. Captain: Ankita Bhambri.