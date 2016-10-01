TOPICS

sport

tennis

India and Switzerland found themselves at level peggings in their junior Davis Cup positional match (for ninth to 12th places) on Friday.

The results: Boys (9-12th place): India level with Switzerland 1-1 [Siddhant Banthia bt Yannik Steinegger 6-0, 7-5; Adil Kalyanpur lost to Henry von der Schulenburg 6-3, 6-0]. League: Canada bt India 2-1 [Chih Chi Huang lost to Siddhant Banthia 1-6, 6-2, 6-4; Feliz Auger-Aliassime bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-0; Felix Auger-Aliassime & Chih Chi Huang bt Adil Kalyanpur & Megh Patel 7-6(4), 7-6(3)].

Girls: League: Hungary bt India 3-0 [Adrienn Horvath bt Shivani Amineni 6-4, 6-4; Reka Zadori bt Mahak Jain 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Fanni Gecsek & Adrienn Horvath bt Shivani Amineni & Sathwika Sama 6-3, 6-1].

