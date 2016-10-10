Sport » Tennis

TOKYO, October 10, 2016
Updated: October 10, 2016 02:10 IST
Japan Open

Composed Kyrgios corners glory

  • Agencies
Nick Kyrgios displays the trophy after winning the Japan Open on Sunday.Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Nick Kyrgios displays the trophy after winning the Japan Open on Sunday.Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Nick Kyrgios shelved the on-court histrionics and let his tennis do the talking to win an enthralling battle against rising Belgian David Goffin 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 and clinch the Japan Open on Sunday.

The Australian No.1 was a model of composure as he overhauled the world No. 14 for the biggest title of his career and his third overall.

Kyrgios picked up a $310,000 winners’ cheque.

At Beijing, Andy Murray beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 7-6 (2) to win the China Open on Sunday as he closes in on Novak Djokovic’s number one ranking.

Agnieszka Radwanska beat Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 for her third crown of the season.

The results (finals):

At Tokyo: ATP Japan Open: Final: Nick Kyrgios bt David Goffin 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

At Beijing: ATP/WTA China Open: Men: Andy Murray bt Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 7-6(2); Women: Agnieszka Radwanska bt Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2.

