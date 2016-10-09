Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jordi Munoz-Abrou of Venezuela made the doubles final with a 6-7(4), 7-5, 10-8 victory over Hugo Grenier and Elie Russet of France in the $25,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament.

The 21-year-old Ramkumar, seeded No.1 in singles, was scheduled to

play the singles semifinals with Albano Olivetti of France.

In the $10,000 ITF women’s event in Thailand, Karman Kaur Thandi was beaten 6-3, 6-3 in the final by Hanyu Guo of China.

The results: $25,000 ITF: Nevers, France: Doubles (semifinals): Jordi Munoz-Abrou (Ven) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Hugo Grenier & Elie Rousset (Fra) 6-7(4), 7-5, 10-8.

$10,000 ITF women, Hua Hin, Thailand: Singles (final): Hanyu Guo (Chn) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-3, 6-3.