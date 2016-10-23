Zeel Desai and Siddhant Banthia won the singles and doubles titles in the ITF grade-2 junior tennis tournament in Nonthaburi on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Zeel, ranked 67 in the world among the juniors, outplayed compatriot Mihika Yadav 6-3, 6-1 for the girls’ title.

She combined with former Asian junior champion Y. Pranjala for the girls’ doubles title.

In the boys’ final, Siddhant Banthia tamed Hazem Naow of Syria in three sets. The 16-year-old Banthia, ranked 265th in the world, combined well with Parikshit Somani to win the doubles title with relative ease.

The results (finals):

Boys: Siddhant Banthia bt Hazem Naow (Syr) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(2). Doubles: Siddhant Banthia & Parikshit Somani bt Seita Watanabe (Jpn) & Hua-Chen Yu (Tpe) 6-4, 6-4.

Girls: Zeel Desai bt Mihika Yadav 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Zeel Desai & Pranjala Yadlapalli bt Kuan Yi Lee (Tpe) & Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) 6-1, 6-0.

More In: Tennis | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Victor and the vanquished... Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova (right) and Australia's Daria Gavrilova with their trophies.

Kuznetsova retains Moscow title to claim Singapore spot
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova

Kvitova to face Niculescu in Luxembourg showdown
The WTA on Thursday confirmed Kerber will end the year at the top of the rankings.

Kerber to face WTA Finals debutants in Singapore
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova needed only 54 minutes to move into the last four at the Luxembourg Open.

Kvitova prevails in Luxembourg, unwell Wozniacki withdraws
More »
go back to thehindu.com