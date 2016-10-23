Zeel Desai and Siddhant Banthia won the singles and doubles titles in the ITF grade-2 junior tennis tournament in Nonthaburi on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Zeel, ranked 67 in the world among the juniors, outplayed compatriot Mihika Yadav 6-3, 6-1 for the girls’ title.

She combined with former Asian junior champion Y. Pranjala for the girls’ doubles title.

In the boys’ final, Siddhant Banthia tamed Hazem Naow of Syria in three sets. The 16-year-old Banthia, ranked 265th in the world, combined well with Parikshit Somani to win the doubles title with relative ease.

The results (finals):

Boys: Siddhant Banthia bt Hazem Naow (Syr) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(2). Doubles: Siddhant Banthia & Parikshit Somani bt Seita Watanabe (Jpn) & Hua-Chen Yu (Tpe) 6-4, 6-4.

Girls: Zeel Desai bt Mihika Yadav 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Zeel Desai & Pranjala Yadlapalli bt Kuan Yi Lee (Tpe) & Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) 6-1, 6-0.