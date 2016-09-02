Sriram Balaji made the singles final and won the doubles title with Vijay Sundar Prashanth in the $10,000 ITF Futures tennis tournament in Hua Hin, Thailand, on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Balaji beat fourth-seeded Kuan-Yi Lee of Chinese Taipei 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. He had earlier beaten second-seeded Antoine Escoffier of France.

In the final, Balaji will face top seed Seong Chan Hong of Korea who beat third-seeded Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 7-6(0).

In the doubles final, however, Prashanth combined well with Balaji to outplay Pruchya Isarow of Thailand and Ken Onishi of Japan 6-2, 6-2. Interestingly, the top-seeded Indian pair had survived three match-points in the quarterfinals.

It was the 34th doubles title on the professional circuit for Balaji, 13th for Prashanth, and second as a pair this season for the two.

Sixth-seeded Sasikumar Mukund made the final of a similar tournament in Jakarta, beating fifth-seeded Wang Chuhan of China. He will play eighth-seeded Masato Shiga of Japan in the final.

In doubles, Kunal Anand and Anvit Bendre made the final, getting past compatriots Mohit Mayur and Rishabdev Raman 7-6(3), 5-7, [10-6].

The results:

$10,000 Futures, Hua Hin, Thailand: Semifinals: Seong Chan Hong (Kor) bt Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 7-6(0); Sriram Balaji bt Kuan-Yi Lee (Tpe) 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Final: Sriram Balaji & Vijay Sundar Prashant bt Pruchya Isarow (Tha) & Ken Onishi (Jpn) 6-2, 6-2.

$10,000 Futures, Jakarta: Semifinals: Sasikumar Mukund bt Wang Chuhan (Chn) 7-6(3), 6-2. Doubles: Semifinals: Kunal Anand & Anvit Bendre bt Mohit Mayur & Rishabdev Raman 7-6(3), 5-7, [10-6]. Quarterfinals: Kunal & Anvit bt Alexander Centenari (US) & Sami Reinwein (Ger) 6-4, 6-3; Mohit & Rishabdev bt Soichiro Moritani & Kento Takeuchi (Jpn) 7-5, 6-2.

$10,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh: Pre-quarterfinals: Sharrmadaa Baluu bt Kirsten-Andrea Weedon (Gua) 7-6(5), 7-5; Dhruthi Venugopal bt Akilah James (Grn) 6-2, 6-3; Valeria Bhunu (Zim) bt Rushmi Chakravarthi 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Quarterfinals: Sharrmadaa & Dhruthi bt Farah Abdel-Wahab & Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz (Egy) 6-0, 3-6, 10-4; Riya Bhatia & Rushmi Chakravarthi bt Linnea Malmqvist (Swe) & Claudia Williams (Nzl) 6-1, 6-2.

