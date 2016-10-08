TOPICS

Ramkumar Ramanathan served strong in beating Mick Lescure of France 6-3, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF Futures tennis tournament here on Friday.

Karman in final

In the $10,000 women’s event in Thailand, Karman Kaur Thandi bounced back from 3-5 in the third set to clinch a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Jia-Qi Kang of China in the semifinals.

The results: $25,000 ITF, Nevers, France: Quarterfinals: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Mick Lescure (Fra) 6-3, 7-6(5).

$10,000 ITF women, Hua Hin, Thailand: Semifinals: Karman Kaur Thandi bt Jia-Qi Kang (Chn) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

