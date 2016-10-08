Ramkumar Ramanathan served strong in beating Mick Lescure of France 6-3, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF Futures tennis tournament here on Friday.

Karman in final



In the $10,000 women’s event in Thailand, Karman Kaur Thandi bounced back from 3-5 in the third set to clinch a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Jia-Qi Kang of China in the semifinals.

