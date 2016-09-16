AITA life president Anil Khanna, who is also a vice-president of the ITF, says he is not a big fan of the Federation’s idea of getting neutral venues to host the climactic stage matches of the Davis Cup.

At the draw ceremony of the Davis Cup World Group play-off match between India and Spain, Khanna said the home-and-away format triggered a lot of passion among the spectators, and had proved the best. Khanna said that the four Grand Slam tournaments generate a profit of about $500 million for the ITF, of which only $2 million was being utilised for the development of the game.

Drastic drop

He pointed out that there has been a dramatic drop in the number of Futures-and Challenger-level tournaments being played around the world this season for want of funds; the number had come down from 133 to 71 in the first eight months of the season.

“If the US Open can spend $250 million to have a roof for the court, we may as well spend about $100 million of the profits for meeting the prize-money requirements of Challengers and Futures around the world,” said Khanna.

While the Grand Slams continued to offer more money every season even to first-round losers and qualifiers, Khanna stressed that it was important to take care of the base for the sake of the game’s future. Khanna said he was using the opportunity of the Davis Cup match here to try and lobby with high-profile players like Rafael Nadal — who seemed to listen but remained stony-faced as the veteran administrator spoke — about the need for the Grand Slams to support the game better.

Speaking on the tie itself, Khanna wished both teams luck, and thanked Spain for fielding one of its best teams.

However, he concluded saying: “I pray for the Indian team to do well.”