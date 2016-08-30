The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has retained the Indian team for the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie to be played against Spain at the R.K. Khanna Stadium here from September 16 to 18.

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will play the singles.

The Olympic pair of Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will shoulder the responsibility of the doubles rubber. Anand Amritraj and Zeeshan Ali will continue to be the captain and coach respectively.

The Indian team had beaten Korea 4-1 on grass in Chandigarh to qualify for the World Group play-off.

The monsoon prevalent in the country at this time of the season had ruled out the possibility of grass being chosen, and the various demands for a tie of this stature had forced the authorities to select the best venue.

The reserve spots have been given to Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

The tie is scheduled to be played in the evening. The singles matches will start at 5 p.m. and the doubles rubber from 7 p.m.