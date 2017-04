Ramkumar Ramanathan plays a shot against Temur Ismaillov during the first day of Davis Cup tennis tie against Uzbekistan in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

India hosts Uzbekistan in the second round of Davis Cup Asia-Oceania tie in Bengaluru on Friday.

India opened their campaign with Ramkumar Ramanathan taking on Temur Ismailov. Ramanathan won the hard-fought first tie 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

In the second tie, Prajnesh Gunneswaran will play Sanjar Frayziev.