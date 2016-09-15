The World Group Play-off tie seems a classic David vs Goliath contest in which the Spaniards are not expected to be pushed much.

Rafael Nadal will begin Spain’s bid to get back into the upper echelons of the Davis Cup as he takes on India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan in the opening rubber of the World Group play-off match on Friday evening.

With the No. 1 player of one team playing the opponent’s No. 2 in the opening singles rubbers, AITA life president Anil Khanna made the draw on Thursday to determine the order of play.

While Spain captain Conchita Martinez seemed unperturbed about the weekend’s programme, Nadal continued to remain respectful of the Indian team and predicted a tough match for everyone.

“It is humid and very warm. Home conditions do make a difference,” said the 14-time Grand Slam champion. “We do have the names, ranking and we are the favourites. We have to play our best.”

Nadal said professional players were used to playing in tough conditions around the world, but also pointed out that the humidity in Delhi was higher than at any other tournament venue this time of the season.

“It is important to be ready to play singles and doubles, best of five sets. There will be hard moments on court,” said Nadal.

Ramkumar said he was excited about playing one of the best in the world.

“We hope to play [them] close from the first game. I need to play aggressive and go for my shots. I have the team and the crowd to support me. I can play a good match with Rafa,” he said.

Captain Anand Amritraj said the key would be keep things competitive so the crowd gets involved. “Ram is going to play one of the greatest players of all time. If he can hold his serve, the crowd could get involved,” Amritraj said.

“I will make sure that I play my forehand to his backhand; serve well and close the net,” said Ramkumar, being charmingly candid about his strategy for the World No. 4.

Saketh Myneni had no delusions about the enormity of the task on hand.

“We are going to be underdogs. We will try to win a match, playing ugly or great. Hopefully, we will bleed blue out there,” said Myneni, who takes on World No. 13 David Ferrer in the second rubber.

Myneni will hope to deny Ferrer the rhythm, mixing up his plays, interspersing his big game with deft shots that works well for him at the Challenger level.

“We hope to play and compete well,” said Myneni.

Though Myneni’s name has been pencilled in beside Leander Paes’s for the doubles, the team is keeping its options open, and the final choice may depend on how the opening day pans out.

The 19-year-old Sumit Nagal, who has been drafted into the squad after Rohan Bopanna’s withdrawal, said that he would be ready should the captain press him into service.

Considering the way passes have vanished, and the demand for more, it should be a packed house.

Nadal fans are legion, and many at the venue might just put patriotic fervour on the back-burner for a couple of rubbers. But the Indian side can always count on the crowd support at home ties.

For sure, it is going to be love-all.

The draw: September 16: Rafael Nadal vs Ramkumar Ramanathan (5 p.m.); David Ferrer vs Saketh Myneni.

September 17: Feliciano Lopez & Marc Lopez vs Leander Paes & Saketh Myneni (7 p.m.).

Septemebr 18: Rafael Nadal vs Saketh Myneni (5 p.m.); David Ferrer vs Ramkumar Ramanathan.