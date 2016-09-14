Spain's Rafael Nadal with Leander Paes poses for photographs during a practice session in New Delhi ahead of the Davis Cup matches.

India is placed at 20th in the Davis Cup rankings while Spain is 14.

After 51 years, India will be hosting Spain in New Delhi for a Davis Cup World Group play-off tie (elimination round) from September 16 to 18. Both last played against each other in an Inter Zonal final in 1965.

The head-to-head record between India and Spain is 2-1.

India and Spain clashed in a World Group quarterfinal tie way back in 1922 in Great Britain. Spain defeated India 4-1. In 1927, Spain hosted India in a Europe 1st round tie. India finished victorious by a margin of 3-2. Again in 1965, Spain hosted India in an Inter Zonal finals and won the tie 3-2.

Spain is look to return to the World Group after a dip in the levels of their team's performance over the last two years. In Davis Cup, losers in the first round of the World Group (best 16 teams) go into the World Group play-offs with the best zonal (Americas, Europe/Africa, Asia/Oceania) teams. Winners of the World Group play-off 2016 enter World Group 2017.

The Indians are looking for better fortune in the World Group play-offs after losing twice in the last two years.

India won convincingly against South Korea earlier this year and will no doubt hope that home advantage can deliver them a victory against Spain's team of all-stars.

The Indian team consists of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan for the singles rubber and Sumit Nagal will play along side the veteran Leander Paes in the doubles rubber. India is coached by Anand Amritraj.

Spain is coached by Conchita Martinez and the team is packed with stars like Rafael Nadal, David Ferrer, Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez. Nadal and Ferrer will be playing the singles rubber while the Lopez stars will be seen in action in the doubles rubber.

Though the Indian players are ranked way behind their Spanish counterparts, it might not be a cake-walk for the Spanish team. Spain has not performed to its potential in the Davis Cup matches while India has considerable success.

India is placed at 20th in the Davis Cup rankings while Spain is 14.