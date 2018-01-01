Halep, Sharapova begin well

Facile win: World No. 1 Simona Halep dropped just five games against Nicole Gibbs on Monday

more-in

World No.1 Simona Halep began the year in emphatic style with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Nicole Gibbs as Maria Sharapova also romped through her first-round match at the Shenzhen Open on Monday.

Romania’s Halep, seeking her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in two weeks’ time, struck 12 winners to blitz the 110th-ranked American in one hour and nine minutes.

Meanwhile, five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova, making her Shenzhen debut, despatched Romania’s World No. 56 Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-0 in an hour and 20 minutes.

The Russian, embarking on her first full season since returning from a 15-month doping ban in April, sealed her straight sets win after striking 18 winners to 20 unforced errors.

Impressive beginning

Svitolina Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina believes she can become the World No. 1 in 2018 despite a host of challengers for the coveted top ranking.

Svitolina, currently ranked sixth in the world, was speaking after an impressive 6-2, 6-4 win over Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round of the Brisbane International on Monday.

“This match was a good example that I can play a good level of tennis, a high level of tennis,” she said. “So I will try to continue to work and to, you know, to just be focused on these kind of things.

“That’s what’s important for me — and then the Grand Slam and number one is all going to come if I have my game, if I’m healthy, if I’m playing my best.”

The results:

At Brisbane: Brisbane International: Men: Ryan Harrison bt Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Matthew Ebden bt Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-2; Horacio Zeballos bt Ernesto Escobedo 6-3, 6-4; Jared Donaldson bt Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-4.

Women: Kaia Kanepi bt Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-2; Elina Svitolina bt Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-4; Sorana Cirstea bt Jennifer Brady 7-6(3), 6-1; Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Kristina Mladenovic 1-6, 6-3, 7-5; Anett Kontaveit bt Heather Watson 6-0, 6-3; Lesia Tsurenko bt Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 6-2.

At Auckland: WTA Auckland Classic: Petra Martic bt Marketa Vondrousova 7-6(2), 6-3; Su-Wei Hsieh bt Nao Hibino 6-0, 6-3; Kirsten Flipkens bt Donna Vekic 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4; Julia Goerges bt Monica Puig 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.