Favourites bit the dust, but the towering Suresh Dhakshineswar stayed on course as he set up a title clash against top seed Siddhant Banthia in the under-16 boys’ section of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Friday.

V.M. Sandeep and Ajay Malik put out Aaryan Zaveri and Dev Javia in the under-14 boys’ event, while Salsa Aher got past hot favourite Vaidehi Chaudhari in the girls’ under-16, in which Prinkle Singh fought her way past Tanisha Kashyap in three sets.

Vaidehi, who had done well in the women’s event earlier, had the consolation of winning the doubles title with Yubarani Banerjee.

In the girls under-14, Sharannya Gaware put out top seed Sanya Singh while Sarah Dev outplayed Sandeepti Singh Rao, who won the doubles title with Malikaa Marathe.

The results: Under-16: Semifinals: Boys: Siddhant Banthia bt Megh Bhargav Patel 6-2, 6-3; Suresh Dhakshineswar bt Abhimanyu Vannem Reddy 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Girls: Salsa Aher bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 7-6(2), 6-2; Prinkle Singh bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Final: Boys: Megh Bhargav Patel & Siddhant Banthia bt Rohit Aynampudi & Suresh Dhakshineswar 6-2, 6-2. Girls: Vaidehi Chaudhari & Yubarani Banerjee bt Sai Dedeepya & Salsa Aher 2-6, 6-2, [14-12].

Under-14: Semifinals: Boys: V.M. Sandeep bt Aaryan Zaveri 7-6(4), 7-5; Ajay Malik bt Dev Javia 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Girls: Sharannya Gaware bt Sanya Singh 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; Sarah Dev bt Sandepti Singh Rao 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Final: Boys: Dev Javia & V.M. Sandeep bt Jaishvin Singh Sidana & Aaryan Zaveri 0-6, 6-4, [10-6]. Girls: Malikaa Marathe & Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Mushrath Anjum Shaik & Srujana Rayarala 2-6, 6-1, [10-8].