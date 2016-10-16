Winning smiles: Suresh Dhakshineswar and Salsa Aher who won the boys’ and girls’ titles.

Suresh Dhakshineswar had to be at his fighting best to beat top seed Siddhant Banthia 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(1) in the under-16 boys final of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Saturday.

Siddhant showed that size does not matter as he teased the towering Suresh, with an imposing height of 6’ 3’’, before the latter pulled through at the post, in a battle of wits that lasted two hours and 35 minutes.

“I am happy to win the biggest tournament in India”, said Suresh, who had lost in the semifinals of the under-18 event.

The girls under-16 title was bagged by Salsa Aher as she outplayed Prinkle Singh for the loss of two games.

Sarah Dev fought past Sharannya Gaware in three sets for the under-14 girls title, while Ajay Malik beat V.M. Sandeep in straight sets for the boys under-14 title.

The Chairman and Managing Director of DCM Shriram group, Ajay Shriram, and the president of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), Anil Khanna, presented the prizes.

The results (finals):

Boys: Under-16: Suresh Dhakshineswar bt Siddhant Banthia 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(1).

Under-14: Ajay Malik bt VM Sandeep 6-4, 6-4.

Girls: Under-16: Salsa Aher bt Prinkle Singh 6-2, 6-0.

Under-14: Sarah Dev bt Sharannya Gaware 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.