Riya Bhatia survived a marathon that lasted three hours and 10 minutes in beating Sharrmadaa Baluu 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(5) in the women’s semifinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Friday.

The 23-year-old Sharrmadaa, who has a 2-0 win record against Riya on the professional circuit, had the chance to serve out the match but squandered it.

Sharrmadaa started briskly with a 3-0 lead in the first set, but Riya raced through the next six.

In the second, Sharrmadaa almost blew it away after taking a 5-1 lead.

In the decider, Sharrmadaa, who recovered from 2-4 to lead 5-4, had a chance to serve out at 6-5.

She led 5-3 in the tie-break, before Riya kept her cool in the climax to reel off four points in a row.

In the final, Riya will be challenged by sixth seed Eetee Maheta, who kept her poise against former Asian junior champion Pranjala Yadlapalli for a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

In the women’s doubles final, Eetee, partnering Shweta Rana, saved three matchpoints in the super tie-break before being beaten 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 by second seeds Rishika Sunkara and Sowjanya Bavisetti.

In the men’s section, former champion Vishnu Vardhan served eight aces to oust Kunal Anand for the loss of four games.

The results:

Men (semifinals): Vishnu Vardhan bt Kunal Anand 6-3, 6-1; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Haadin Bava 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles (final): Kunal Anand & Anvit Bendra bt Paramveer Singh Bajwa & Param Pun 7-5, 6-4.

Women (semifinals): Eetee Maheta bt Pranjala Yadlapalli 6-4, 6-3; Riya Bhatia bt Sharrmadaa Baluu 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(5).

Doubles (final): Rishika Sunkara & Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Eetee Maheta & Shweta Rana 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Under-18 boys (semifinals): Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Suresh Dhakshineswar 6-2, 6-0; Dhruv Sunish bt Paramveer Singh Bajwa 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles (final): B.R. Nikshep & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Dhruv Sunish & Ishaque Eqbal 6-4, 6-3.

Under-18 girls (semifinals): Akanksha Bhan bt Lalita Devarakonda 6-2, 6-1; Humera Shaik bt Sai Dedeepya 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Shivani Sravya & Tanisha Kashyap bt Sabhyata Nihalani & Yubarani Banerjee 6-1, 7-6(5).