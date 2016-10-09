Vishnu Vardhan won the national singles title for the fourth time, while it was the maiden crown for Riya Bhatia in the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Saturday.

Serving big and volleying with a touch of class when needed, Vishnu tamed the wiry left-hander Siddharth Vishwakarma from Varanasi 6-3, 6-4 in the men’s final.

The 29-year-old Vishnu was razor sharp with his game despite it being the eighth week of competition in a row for him.

“I owe it to my coach C.V. Nagaraj, trainer Mohammed Abdul Latheef, and my wife Sonia for supporting me,” said Vishnu, who has won three ITF titles this year.

Thanking his employer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for its support, Vishnu said that he was happy to win the national title yet again, as the prize purse of Rs. 3 lakh would help him meet the expenses of competing in the international circuit.

Having secured his second national hard court title, with the two others being on grass, Vishnu thanked the organisers for the splendid event and promised to return next year to defend the title.

It was a memorable experience for the 19-year-old Riya too as she tamed Eetee Maheta 7-6(7), 6-3. Riya’s fighting quality was evident as she saved three setpoints in the tie-break from 3-6 to pocket the first set.

In the second, Riya reeled off the last three games in quick time after Eetee had come up with a smart drop to be on par at 3-3. Even though it was Eetee who had better strokes, Riya was able to mix it up nicely and stay in the rallies longer despite her fragile temperament.

The national title was a considerable boost to Riya as she had recently won her maiden ITF women’s singles title in Egypt.

It was the completion of unfinished work for Nitin Kumar Sinha from last year, as he clinched the under-18 boys’ title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the tenacious Dhruv Sunish.

Akanksha Bhan won the under-18 girls’ title as she outplayed Humera Shaik 6-0, 6-2.

The Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel and the chairman of DCM Group Ajay Shriram, presented the prizes.

The results (finals):

Men: Vishnu Vardhan bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-3, 6-4.

Women: Riya Bhatia bt Eetee Maheta 7-6(7), 6-3.

Under-18: Boys: Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 6-4.

Girls: Akanksha Bhan bt Humera Shaik 6-0, 6-2.